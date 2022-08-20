Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Eight months into 2022, Anees Bazmee has the distinction of directing what the trade calls the year’s ‘only’ Hindi entertainer:‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The all-time blockbuster, ‘The Kashmir Files’, does not count, perhaps, as it is a serious docu-drama on a political subject. The trade also points out that the only other hits are the Kannada ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and the Telugu ‘RRR’ in Hindi dubbed versions.

As a writer (‘Aankhen’) and director (‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Singh Is Kinng’ and ‘Ready’), comedy is serious business for Bazmee. He began his career assisting Raj Kapoor on ‘Prem Rog’ four decades ago. Warned against turning director by many well-wishers, he helmed ‘Hulchul’ (1995) and the film flopped.

But ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’ in 1998, inspired by Hollywood’s ‘French Kiss’, proved to be a super-hit. Bazmee did not initially become associated with laugh-riots. His next was ‘Deewangee’, a thriller. It was only after ‘No Entry’ (2005) that he became a director who could deliver clean, uproarious laugh-riots with backdrops as varied as infidelity or crime.



Anees Bazmee



“I believe ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ landed on my lap only to give me the stress of matching up to the original!” quips the director. About his great track-record as filmmaker, he says, “I accept whatever the almighty bestows on me. I know he will never let me suffer, as I work with dedication and honesty. As a storyteller, I want my film to succeed in both Ludhiana and London, and with both the tycoons and the uneducated.”

A grateful Bazmee further says: “People have given ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ so much love as they have even seen my film again and again in the theatres and I must thank them. Of course, I thank my crew, with special mention of the camerawork, the VFX, and the background music. From Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani to my supporting artistes like Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Ashwini Kalsekar, everyone was extraordinary.”

Talking about helming the sequel, he says, “It was overall a very difficult subject. So ‘thoda bahut shrey mera bhi hai’ (a little credit also goes to me). Also, it was very sweet of Priyadarshan-ji, my senior and the director of the first ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa, to call and tell me that I did not let the franchise down.”

The film was done with a lot of hard work preceded by some intelligent thinking, says Bazmee. “I decided to maintain certain elements, including Manjulika as the spirit, the title track, and Ami je tomar, in ways different from in the original film. That was enough to remind viewers of the original even as they realised that they were watching something totally new and original. My film was a horror comedy and not a psychological thriller like the prequel. It was my first brush with the genre.

Bazmee watched over 50 horror films from India as well as Hollywood, Korea, Egypt, and other countries. “That research was my duty, something I had to do for myself,” he smiles.

Interestingly, he goes on, “I have to also thank both my grandmothers for narrating ghost stories in my childhood.” From these, Bazmee learnt something invaluable: “When we listened as a group of kids, we would not be so scared. But if I was sitting alone outside, or maybe under a tree, the tales would impact me. So I learnt that the atmosphere was vital for a horror film. I kept that in mind and enhanced some sound effects and reduced others, including the background score. I ensured the kids enjoyed my film as a rollercoaster ride, which scares, thrills, and yet excites them.”

His next project is the ‘No Entry’ sequel. “My script is complete, and the three heroes — Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan — are all in double roles. The producers too are the same while the heroines are being worked on. I am working on some other subjects too, and my delayed-since-2006 thriller, ‘Benaam’, is also on the anvil,” he adds.