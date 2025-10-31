<p>Bengaluru: Kannada actor Bhoomi Shetty, who rose to fame with the television series 'Kinnari', will star in the Telugu movie 'Mahakali' created by 'Hanu-man' director Prasanth Varma. It is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, who made the Telugu political satire 'Martin Luther King' (2023). </p><p>The makers released the first look of the movie on Thursday. The actor is seen in a fierce goddess avatar. She will play the titular role Maha. 'Mahakali' will be the next film in Varma's 'Cinematic Universe' that began with 'Hanu-Man', which will typically feature mythic super heroes from Indian mythology. </p>.I think age suits me, sexy at sixty: Shah Rukh Khan.<p>According to a press note, the film has completed "over 50 per cent of its shoot". With screenplay written by Varma, the movie is backed by R K Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal. Akshaye Khanna will also be seen in the movie in the role of Shukracharya, the guru of demons from Indian mythology.</p>.<p>Bhoomi was last seen in the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Kingdom'. </p>