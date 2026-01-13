<p>In a heartwarming moment on <em>Bigg Boss Kannada 12</em>, Ashwini Gowda won everyone's heart by gifting a special present to fellow participant Gilli Nata’s mother. During a weekend segment hosted by Kiccha Sudeepa, participants were called to gift someone special, and Ashwini picked Gilli's mother as one of ther choice and her gesture has gone viral, with audience lauding her kindness.</p><p>This comes after a big fight between erupted between Ashwini Gowda and Gilli Nata at the beginning of the show. And ever since, there have been constant cold moments between Ashwini and Gilli. However, things have changed over the period, and the duo seem to have become good friends. Host Kiccha is seen lauding Gilli in the last weekend episode.</p><p>Ashwini Gowda gave out three gifts, specifically selecting Dhruvanth and Rashika for their unwavering support amidst the show’s many fights. By gifting them, she dropped a hint that their bond is permanent and will extend far beyond their time on Bigg Boss.</p>.<p>Ashwini chose to gift her own cherished necklace to Gilli’s mother, whom she described as a beautifully innocent soul. During the handover, an emotional Ashwini told Gilli that his mother was her favourite visitor of the week and reminded him of the profound importance of looking after one’s parents.</p><p>As <em>Bigg Boss Kannada 12</em> enters its final week, seven contestants are in the race for the trophy following Rashika Shetty’s elimination. Dhanush has secured his spot as the first finalist via a task win, leaving Kavya, Gilli Nata, Rakshita, Dhruvanth, Ashwini Gowda, and Raghu to compete for the <em>Bigg Boss 12</em> Kannada trophy.</p>