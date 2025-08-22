<p>Bigg Boss 19 is all set to kick off on August 24 with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returning as host for the 16th time. Famous for its fresh and intriguing themes every year, this season introduces a "Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar" concept for the house. Before the grand premiere, here are glimpses of the most coveted house styled by Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud.</p>.<p>Season 19’s design channels the rustic charm of a forest cabin, blending wilderness simplicity with a space where every voice counts and every move is seen.</p>.<p>Wooden textures ground the house in tradition, while vibrant colours reflect the diversity and unpredictability of the opinions that will unfold inside.</p>.<p>Symbols like the antlered bird in the living room and the lion in the garden embody guardianship and authority, anchoring the theme.</p>.<p>The confession room takes the form of a bird with open wings, symbolizing freedom, expression, and vulnerability.</p>.<p>Outdoors, wigwam seating recreates the feeling of a community circle. </p>.<p>And through ever-watchful eyes carved into its design, the house reminds contestants that accountability is a constant presence.</p>.<p>Adding to the house’s many talking points is a brand-new feature: the Assembly Room, which serves as the DNA of the Bigg Boss house this year.</p>.<p>The common area is a wild mix of patterns, featuring zebra, deer, and leopard prints that bring an untamed, jungle-inspired vibe to the space.</p>.<p>With a no-nonsense design, the gym area mirrors the wild theme.</p>.<p>Crafted entirely in wood, the kitchen boasts a sleek, luxe aesthetic that stands out in the house’s wild setting.</p>.<p>Like every season, Bigg Boss 19’s washroom stands out with a one-of-a-kind design that’s sure to grab everyone's attention.</p>