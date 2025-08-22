Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Sneak peek inside the all-new house for ‘Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar'

Here's an exclusive sneak peek inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. The Salman Khan show has designed the house with a ‘Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar' for the contestants.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 16:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 16:36 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBigg BossTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us