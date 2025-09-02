Bigg Boss 19 turns up the heat with a twisted ration task

<p>This week, Bigg Boss 19 turns the house into a stage of creativity and candid expression as contestants battle it out for their weekly ration in a never-seen-before talent showcase. The spotlight this week falls on performances that mix art, honesty and humour. A cleverly designed task promises a rollercoaster of laughter, confrontations and unforgettable moments for the participants.</p><p>Singer-composer Amaal sets the tone by composing not one but two cheeky “dislike songs” dedicated to contestants he cannot stand. Bringing in the laughs, Praneet takes over with a roast-style stand-up comedy act on five contestants who top his dislike list. Adding flair to the task was Mridul, who joined hands with Kunicka and delivered a play based on two contestants whom they openly disapprove of.</p> .<p>Drawing from her own experiences in the house, Tanya presents a heartfelt act highlighting the everyday struggles she has personally faced in the house. The entertainment quotient further elevates when Neelam scorches the stage with a high-octane dance performance, while Awez's performance draws the curtain on the task. Holding the evening together with his wit and spontaneity was Zeishan, who stepped in as the host for this unique task.</p><p>With music, comedy, drama, dance and raw emotions, the weekly ration task is set to be one of the most entertaining highlights of the season. Bigg Boss 19 is streaming on JioHotstar and airs every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS TV.</p>