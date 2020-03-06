'Biriyaani' movie review: A perfectly cooked delight

Just when one thought there couldn’t be a film weirder than the Assamese 'Aamis', here comes 'Biriyaani', Sajin Baabu's third directorial venture, and a masterpiece in storytelling.

Khadeeja, the protagonist, is disowned by her husband and expelled by the Jamaat after her brother's name figured on a list of terrorists. The death of her mentally ill mother pushes her to deeper despair. At this point, Khadeeja sets out on a journey of self-exploration, testing her own limits and making the best out of her situation.

Behind Khadeeja’s smiling face lies a turbulent ocean of emotions even as she yearns to live a routine life like other women. The calm demeanour she carries all along contributes greatly to the shock value of the climax. She daringly defies religion and seemingly compromises with life but ultimately wins it. Sajin Baabu, who developed this character, and actor Kani Kusruthi, who brought Khadeeja to life, deserve applause.

Depicting triple talaq by SMS may seem like cliched Islam-bashing propaganda, but this film grows beyond it and deftly becomes a delightful experience in symbolism. The burkha, dogs, goats, the rainbow, seascapes, and the rain and gales effectively add texture to the narrative.

Every frame is carefully crafted, to reveal more than what is shown and to expose hypocrisy. The TV debates show how leftist and rightist talking heads twist everything to suit their own ideologies, ultimately becoming like each other.

The tagline for the film, 'flavours of flesh,' works on many levels. Music is used in all the right places, while silences and ambient sound impart extra beauty to the film. Kartik Muthukumar's cinematography is just what the story called for.

There are moments when it looks like the director is going overboard to prove the film’s secular credentials, but the scripting is strong enough not to be overshadowed. In 'Biriyaani', shots of frontal nudity should have been the least of the censors’ concerns, but we see them blurred. Thankfully, the plot remains intact even in the censored version.