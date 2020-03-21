Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Rani Mukerji is a force to be reckoned with

The much-loved Rani Mukerji is beyond any doubt, one of the most dependable performers in the Hindi film industry. The actress enjoys a strong fan following due to her effective screen presence, unique dialogue delivery and impressive performances. During her career, she has acted alongside the most sought-after names in Bollywood and proved her mettle. Today, as ‘Babli’ turns a year older, here is a look at her best movies from the past two decades.

Hum Tum

This Kunal Kohli-directed movie, which starred Mukerji as the leading lady opposite Saif Ali Khan, emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2004. The romantic-comedy clicked with the younger generation due to the crackling chemistry between the lead pair and its simple yet relatable plot. A blockbuster, it helped the Bengali woman bag several awards.

Veer Zaara

While some might argue that Mukerji had a supporting role in Veer Zaara as opposed to a lead one, the fact remains that the intense romantic-drama is one of the finest movies of her career. The film, featuring her in the role of a lawyer, had a strong plot that touched on values like secularism and feminism. Veer Zaara featured Shah Rukh Khan and Priety Zinta in the titular roles.

Black

Featuring what many consider to be the best performance of Mukerji’s career, Black revolved around the bond between a differently-abled girl and her teacher. Released in 2005, the film emerged as a commercial success and impressed the target audience.

Bunty Aur Babli

Directed by Shaad Ali, Bunty Aur Babli was one of the most talked-about movies of 2005 and featured a lively performance from the Hey Ram star. The film hit the right notes due to the reel nok-jhok between Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan and its engaging screenplay. It had a stellar supporting cast that included Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Mardaani

Featuring Mukerji in the role of a cop, Mardaani emerged as one of the big sleeper hits of 2014 and proved that the powerhouse performer is still a force to be reckoned with. Its sequel, which hit screens in 2019, too did well at the box office.