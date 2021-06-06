Birthday special: Will Rakshit Shetty s '777 Charlie' be a gamechanger for Sandalwood?

Rakshit Shetty is widely regarded as one of the most talented and promising young stars in the Kannada film industry. He has starred in several films that have attained cult status, proving that he knows the pulse of the audience. On Sunday, as the Kirik Party star turns 38, here is a look at why his upcoming film 777 Charlie may prove to be a gamechanger for Sandalwood

Wide release

777 Charlie has already created a great of of buzz outside Karnataka. Prithviraj is set to present the film to the Malayalam audience while Petta helmer Karthik Subbaraj has agreed to back the Tamil version. There is a distinct possibility of it releasing in Hindi as well. If this happens, the film might establish Rakshit Shetty as a pan-India star.

Relatable subject

Films revolving around the bond between humans and animals usually find wide patronage as the theme is quite relatable. The yesteryear classic Haathi Mere Saathi, starring the late Rajesh Khanna, is a case in point. It dealt with the journey of a simpleton and his faithful companion--the elephant.. 777 Charlie too is likely to make a good impact as it explores the relationship between the hero and 'man's best friend'.

The name is enough

Rakshit Shetty is usually associated with thought-provoking cinema. Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, a drama about the life of an aged man with Alzheimer's disease, is an example of his body of work. Even the campus movie Kirik Party had depth as it explored situations that appeared to be straight out of everyday life. His mere association with 777 Charlie indicates that it will offer more than just entertainment.

Strong cast

Popular Tamil actor Bobby Simha, who has acted in films such as Jigarthanda and Thiruttu Payale 2, will be making his Sandalwood debut with 777 Charlie. The cast also includes Danish Sait, who garnered attention with his work in the comedy dramas French Biryani and Humble Politician Nograj, and Ondu Motteya Kathe star Raj B Shetty. Sangeetha Sringeri, the star of the popular TV show HaraHara Mahadeva plays the leading lady.