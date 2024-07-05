'Bisi-Bisi Ice-cream' movie review: Poor ending bogs down a great cinematic experience

Arvind Sastry’s Bisi-Bisi Ice-cream explores the underbelly of Bengaluru, focusing on events an average Bengalurean is perhaps unaware of. His previous film Kahi had a similar tone, where four different lives intersect in their most vulnerable moments.

Through a slow-paced narrative, Bisi-Bisi Ice-cream is an interesting analysis of how people from different walks of life manage to make a living in the hustle and bustle of the city. Raghav, a cab driver (Aravinnd Iyer) is a heart-broken lonely man living in a shanty house on the terrace of an apartment building. An enigmatic and nameless girl, played by Siri Ravikumar, lives in the same apartment complex.

The two characters are unaware of how their livelihoods are all set to cross paths with each other through a notorious pimp, Mahantesh alias Manto — played by an incredible Gopal Deshpande. The plot thickens when it is revealed that Siri's character is in fact an escort who is on the hunt for a different profession. Unhappy about this decision, Manto employs crooked means to retain her. Around this time is when Raghav too falls into one of Manto's traps and a seemingly endless battle ensues between the three.