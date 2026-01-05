Menu
Universal to buy 30% in Excel Ent, values Farhan Akhtar-led firm at Rs 2,400 crore

Universal Music India Chairman and Chief Executive Devraj Sanyal will join Excel's board, and Sidhwani and Akhtar will continue to shape creative direction and content decisions.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 11:24 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 11:24 IST
