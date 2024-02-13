BLACKPINK K-pop star Lisa to join cast of 'White Lotus': Report

BLACKPINK singer and rapper Lisa will appear in season 3 of the hit US television series The White Lotus, marking the K-pop superstar's acting debut, Variety reported on Monday.

Lisa will be credited on the HBO show under her full name, Lalisa Manobal, Variety said, but her role on the show, which focuses on intrigue at exotic resorts, has not been disclosed.

Season 3 of White Lotus will begin production this month in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok, Thailand, Variety reported.