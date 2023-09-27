Home
entertainment

Blood-stained Bobby Deol looks intense in 'Animal' poster

The new poster shows a blood-stained Bobby Deol striking an intense look and comes two days ahead of the film’s official teaser.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 12:32 IST



After making heads turn with amazing first look posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, the makers of Animal set social media buzzing with their latest poster featuring Bobby Deol.

The new poster shows a blood-stained Bobby Deol striking an intense look, and it comes just two days ahead of the film's official teaser.

The movie Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Earlier, the posters of Rashmika, Anil, and Ranbir Kapoor from the film went viral on social media.

The film is scheduled to be released on December 1 in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

(Published 27 September 2023, 12:32 IST)
Entertainment News Bollywood news Bobby Deol Sandeep Reddy Vanga

