<p>Mumbai: Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by promising her a chance in a music album and marriage, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Sanghvi, known for hit songs in 'Stree 2' and 'Bhediya', was arrested on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.</p>.<p>He said that the complainant, in her 20s, claimed she came in contact with Sanghvi in February 2024, and he had sent her a message on Instagram.</p>.<p>The singer-composer allegedly promised her a chance in his music album, and they exchanged phone numbers, the official said.</p>.<p>The woman has alleged that Sanghvi called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, he said.</p>.<p>Following a probe, the singer was arrested, he added.</p>