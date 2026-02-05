<p>Sunny Deol-starrer 'Border 2', has reportendly crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore at the box office in India.</p><p>The film directed by Anurag Singh was released on January, 3 days before Republic Day. Sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border', the film also has some big stars like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh. Ahan Shetty, son of Sunil Shetty is also in the film, playing a key character. </p><p>Border2 had the opening of Rs 32.10 crore nett and during the first weekend iy had grossed Rs 129.89 crore nett at the domestic box office. Thye nett gross for the week was Rs 244.97 crore.</p>.Sunny Deol-starrer 'Border 2' earns Rs 72.69 crore at box office.<p>The makers, T-Series Films, shared the box office numbers on their Instagram page.</p>.<p>"A story rooted in bravery that continues to resonate nationwide. Book your tickets now!," said the Instagram post.</p><p>Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta are the producers of the film. The film also powerful perfromances from Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.</p>.<p><em>With inputs from PTI</em></p>