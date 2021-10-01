'Breakpoint' first impressions: An intriguing documentary series about Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi relationship

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are beyond any doubt, two of the biggest names in Indian tennis and enjoy an enviable fan following due to their achievements on the court. The formidable pair in the 80s and 90s virtually ruled the doubles scene mainly because of their professional chemistry. The documentary series Breakpoint takes a look at their relationship and the reasons behind their split. So, is it worth a watch? These are the key takeaways from the first episode.

A treat for die-hard fans

Breakpoint opens with a couple of reasonably compelling sequences that celebrate Paes-Bhupathi's professional achievements. Short interviews with those familiar with the two, including one with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, further build an aura around the dynamic duo. This proves to be a sound strategy as it makes it easier for die-hard fans to relate to the narrative.

The human side

A documentary needs to have a strong emotional connect to appeal to the audience. Death of a Gentleman, a biting take of the dark side of Test cricket, achieved this by focussing on the journey and simple aspirations of a promising cricketer. Breakpoint follows a similar approach to make an impact as it gives the viewers a closer and in-depth look at Paes and Bhupathi's personal lives. Telling interviews with their parents add depth to the episode highlighting that the tennis icons found themselves in similar situations despite being from different backgrounds.

Equal focus on both

There was a perception prior to Breakpoint's release that it would focus more on Paes than Bhupathi. This, however, is not the case as both stars get almost equal importance in the opening episode. In fact, a telling segment highlights quite articulately how the two always had each other's backs on the court and functioned like a well-oiled machine at all times. The portions focussing on the backstory of their first meeting click because they have been handled with a sense of sincerity and simplicity.

Setting the stage

A gripping pilot is widely regarded as the hallmark of a successful series. And, this is where Breakpoint succeeds as the opening episode piques the curiosity of the aam janta without giving too much away. Moreover, it ends on a compelling note which explores the doubts an established Paes faced when he decided to team up with a relatively inexperienced Bhupathi. This sets the stage for their eventual split, something that will be explored in the episodes to follow.