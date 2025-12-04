<p>Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em> is emerging as a super hit as the movie continues to shine at the box office even on working days. Defying the mid-week slumps, the movie is maintaining a strong momentum and has collected over Rs 7 crore on Day 6. </p><p>The film has now officially crossed an impressive milestone, with its Net Box Office Collection (NBOC) across all of India reaching Rs 79.75 crore by the end of Day 6.</p>.<p>Released on November 28, Anand L Rai’s romantic saga has impressed audiences with its intense, emotional story, further elevated with Himanshu Sharma’s soul-stirring dialogues. Its strong positive word of mouth has made the movie one of the significant commercial hits of 2025. The box office performance affirms that the successful partnership between Aanand L Rai and Dhanush is here to stay.</p><p>While the movie continues its impressive run at the box office, music by AR Rahman is also dominating the charts, with songs like <em>Aankhon Ki Baat</em> and <em>Dil Mein Tere</em> being played in a loop across streaming platforms.</p><p>With the holiday season around the corner, the film’s box office run is expected to continue strong, especially with a steady stream of positive reviews and a growing fanbase.</p><p>Backed by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Colour Yellow. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and is written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. It is an AR Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The movie stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and serves as the spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa.</p>