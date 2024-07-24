'Bridgerton 4' to revolve around Benedict Bridgerton's love story with 'lady in silver'

Los Angeles: The fourth season of hit Netflix Regency drama Bridgerton will focus on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, the streamer has revealed.

Played by Luke Thompson in the series, Benedict's character was overshadowed by the romantic drama of his siblings Daphne, Anthony and Colin, whose love stories were explored in the three seasons.

The season will follow the events of Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, which sees Benedict searching for a "lady in silver" he meets at a masquerade ball who turns out to be a low-born woman named Sophie Beckett.