Buckle up Mumbai, Coldplay set to 'Fix You' in January 2025

Coldplay is coming to India in January 2025 and netizens can't keep calm.
The band will be performing in Mumbai on January 18 and 19 next year as a part of its Music of The Spheres World Tour, a post on its social media handle read.
Tickets for the concert that will take place in the DY Patil Stadium will be available for sale from September 22, 12 pm, BookMyShow announced.
Exuding excitement in the comment section, "Alright Mumbai.. its our time to shine," replied one user, while another said: "Let's Goooooooooo!"
As a part of the same tour, the band will also be performing in Abu Dhabi in January and in Hong Kong, and Seoul in April.
More to follow...
Published 19 September 2024, 03:56 IST