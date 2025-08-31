Menu
Maratha quota protest: Press bodies condemn misbehaviour at Azad Maidan

Jarange-Patil also condemned incidents of mistreatment of media professionals and asked the agitators and his supporters to be careful and ensure proper conduct.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 18:24 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 18:24 IST
India NewsMaharashtraManoj Jarange

