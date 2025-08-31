<p>Mumbai: Journalists’ associations and organisations - Mumbai Press Club (MPC) and TV Journalists’ Association (TVJA) - have condemned the incident of mistreatment of media professionals inside and outside the Azad Maidan where Manoj Jarange-Patil is undertaking a protest demanding Maratha reservation under OBC quota. </p><p>In fact, Jarange-Patil also condemned incidents of mistreatment of media professionals and asked the agitators and his supporters to be careful and ensure proper conduct. </p>.Maratha quota stir | Maharashtra grapples with no solution in sight as Manoj Jarange hardens stand.<p>“The Mumbai Press Club deplores repeated incidents of harassment, misconduct, and indecent treatment faced by women journalists and other media professionals while covering Manoj Jarange Patil’s ongoing protest in Mumbai. Through this formal representation, the Mumbai Press Club calls upon Jarange Patil to take immediate and strict corrective action against those responsible for such misconduct,” the MPC said in a statement. </p><p>“We thank Jarange Patil for taking cognizance of this issue but urge him and his leadership team to ensure discipline, accountability, and above all, the safety and dignity of all journalists covering the movement,” it said. </p><p>The TVJA said that the journalists, particularly lady journalists, are being mistreated. </p><p>“We call upon you to look into the issue and if mistreatment does not stop, we would be forced to boycott coverage of the protest,” it said.</p>