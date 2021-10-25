'Bunty Aur Babli 2' trailer out

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' trailer review: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji gear up to take on copycat cons

The film is slated to hit the screens on November 19

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal,
  Oct 25 2021, 13:42 ist
  updated: Oct 25 2021, 14:04 ist
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

Yash Raj Films on Monday unveiled the trailer for the upcoming crime-comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 much to the delight of movie buffs. It has a fun vibe and caters to the franchise's die-hard fans. Here are the key takeaways from the lively video.

Saif turns 'Bunty' for Rani's Babli

 

Bunty Aur Babli, which hit the screens in 2005, clicked mainly because of the crackling chemistry between Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan steps into AB Jr's shoes for the sequel. Judging by the trailer, he tries to give the character his own spin but the 'desi' touch is missing. Moreover, this Bunty's chemistry between Rani AKA the 'OG Babli' does not appear to be as crackling as expected. 

Fresh story on the cards

The first part revolved around the lead pair's attempts at establishing them as 'most wanted' cons. Bunty Aur Babli 2 takes off from where the original movie ended and highlights what happens when they decide to take on copycat cons to reclaim their identity. The trailer suggests that the makers have done their bit to come up with a fresh story while retaining the essence of Bunty Aur Babli

Pankaj in top form

Pankaj Tripathi, who received flak for playing a gangster in one film too many, experimented with his image when he played a simpleton in the light-hearted surrogacy drama Mimi. Bunty Aur Babli 2 seems to be a step in the right direction for 'Kaleen' as it is likely to give him ample scope to showcase his comic timing. His subtle expressions make the comic punches even more enjoyable. His scenes with Rani and Saif are likely to be the highlight of the film. 

A throwback

A sequel needs to feature at least a couple of throwbacks to the first part in order to satisfy die-hard fans of the franchise. Most of the films from The Terminator saga, for example, featured the 'I'll be back' line. Bunty Aur Babli 2 too may follow the same formula as the trailer features the catchy theme tune that added to the first part's popularity. 

The surprise package

Siddharth Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with his work in the web series Inside Edge, proves to be the surprise package of the trailer. His dialogue delivery has a distinct 'desi' vibe which helps hit click with the Hindi heartland crowd. Debutante Sharvari supports him reasonably well.

