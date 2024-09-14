'Call Me Bae' movie review: Ananya and Vir save the show

The eight-episode web series revolves around the life of Bella Choudhary aka Bae (Ananya), a young Delhi socialite so far removed from the reality of the country she lives in that she calls auto rickshaws ‘tuk tuks’, and wonders where the seat belt is located. Bae is shunned by her husband and family when she is caught messing around with her gym trainer. A series of loosely-defined incidents then land her in Mumbai, where she plans to start afresh. The plan is to make a life for herself without her family’s help.