Cara Delevingne to make theatre debut with 'Cabaret'

Los Angeles: Actor-model Cara Delevingne is set to make her theatrical debut at London's West End with the musical Cabaret.

Delevingne, known for films such as Anna Karenina and Suicide Squad, will essay the role of Sally Bowles in the play.

Cabaret is a musical based on 1951's play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten, which itself is based on Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin.