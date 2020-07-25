CarryMinati says his YouTube account CarryisLive hacked

Popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar better known as CarryMinati, on Saturday, said that his YouTube account was hacked.

His second account on the video streaming platform known as CarryisLive with over 6 million subscribers, where he mainly posts gaming videos, was reported hacked.

The anonymous hackers ran a charity stream asking for bitcoin donations at 3:50 am on his channel.

Nager took on Twitter to caution all his fans and users about the breach.

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

This comes a few weeks after a security breach was reported on Twitter accounts of Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

CarryMinati, who is known for his comic skits and reaction to various online topics on channel CarryisLive was recently in the news after his controversial roast video was taken down from YouTube over 'YouTube vs TikTok' debate. The video had also become the most liked on YouTube India.