Celebration of harmonica musicians

Hamsanada Foundation is organising an event called ‘Harmonica Vaibhava’, which will be held at Sri Krishnadevaraya Kalamandira at Malleshwaram on June 4, at 3.30pm. The event is free for all.

The foundation has decided to award two senior harmonica artistes, namely Coomie Sam Kasad and Madan Kumar Sharma, 82 and 81 years old respectively.

Coomie has been playing the harmonica since the age of six. She was initially taught by her father. When asked about her inspiration, she said, “Playing any musical instrument carries you away into the land of music. You get lost in the music.” She encourages the youth to pick up instruments as well. She said she is very content and humbled to have been recognised at the age of 82.

Sharma started playing the harmonica when he was seven. He had been curious about it since he saw his older brother play. When asked about his inspiration, he said, “When I was young, we used to hear the mouth organ players on the radio and in old Bollywood films, which I would watch four to five times and take inspiration.”

His music has been turned into cassettes, records, and CDs. Now, he enjoys teaching the same to the younger generation.

He believes in playing from the heart and feels honoured to receive the accolade.