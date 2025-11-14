<p>Directed by Remo D'Souza, <em>Be Happy</em> is a dance film about a dedicated single father (Abhishek Bachchan) and his gifted daughter (Inayat Verma) pursuing their dream to perform on India’s biggest reality show. Set in the high-stakes world of televised competition, where they must show resilience and ambition to overcome struggles.</p>.<p>Amole Gupte’s Hindi film Hawaa Hawaai chronicles the story of Arjun (Partho Gupte), a spirited boy who comes to Maya Nagari Mumbai and finds love in in-line skating. Despite his family’s struggles with poverty and child labour. As Arjun works hard using makeshift skates, he dreams of competing at the district level, making the film a celebration of perseverance, teamwork and the enduring human spirit.</p>.<p>Set in a conflict-ridden tea estate, <em>Bumm Bumm Bole </em>centers on the lives of a struggling family, specifically the siblings Pinu and Rimzim. When Pinu loses his sister’s only pair of shoes, he and Rimzim are forced to secretly share his. Pinu's chance to correct his mistake comes in the form of a school marathon, where the prize is a new pair of shoes. The story is a moving portrayal of poverty, determination, and the powerful bond between a brother and sister.</p>.<p>This heartwarming Tamil drama is about a young boy who Arjun (Arnav Vijay), who adopts Simba, a blind Siberian Husky left behind by a breeder. With full support from his parents and grandfather, he tirelessly trains Simba to compete in a prestigious dog competition, facing down challenges and the cruel breeder, Fernando. Directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the movie highlights emotion, humour and the power of family support in achieving the impossible.</p>.<p><em>Sitaare Zameen Par</em> narrates the story of Gulshan (Aamir Khan), a basketball coach who is forced into a punitive assignment, coaching a football team of young adults who have Down syndrome, following a drunken altercation. What begins as a resented task transforms into a meaningful journey. Through his connection with the players, Gulshan sheds his initial annoyance and discovers the deeper meaning of acceptance, learning that everyone has their own 'normal'.</p>