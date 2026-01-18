Menu
Broken slabs, blocked paths: Why Bengaluru remains a nightmare city for pedestrians

Many walkers whom DH spoke to say the problem is not the lack of footpaths, but the lack of willingness to keep them free of obstructions, wide enough for all users, and continuous across the city.
Pedestrian space taken over along the footpath on 80 Feet Road near MS Ramaiah Hospital. 
M Maheshwar Rao Chief Commissioner Greater Bengaluru Authority
Published 17 January 2026, 21:49 IST
