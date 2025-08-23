<p> Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 5–3 on penalties to win the Saudi Super Cup final in Hong Kong after a dramatic 2–2 draw on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th goal for the losing side.</p><p>Portugal forward Ronaldo, 40, opened the scoring in the 40th minute from the penalty spot to reach the milestone after Ali Majrashi was penalised for handball</p> .<p>Al-Ahli, who won this year's Asian Champions League title, responded in first-half stoppage time through Franck Kessie, who finished low past Al-Nassr keeper Bento after a well-placed pass from new signing Enzo Millot.</p><p>Both sides pushed for a winner in the second half and Ronaldo tested Edouard Mendy with a powerful strike before Firas Al-Buraikan struck the post.</p> .<p>Marcelo Brozovic restored Al-Nassr’s lead in the 82nd minute, capitalising on a poor clearance and firing home from inside the box.</p><p>Al-Ahli equalised again in the 89th minute, however, when Roger Ibanez headed in a Riyad Mahrez corner after Bento misjudged the ball.</p><p>In the shootout, Al-Ahli converted all five penalties and although Ronaldo converted his spot-kick, Al-Nassr missed one to hand the Jeddah-based club their second Saudi Super Cup title.</p>