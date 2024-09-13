Tom Hanks-starrer 'Here' to come in Indian theatres in November

New Delhi: Here, an upcoming movie from the Oscar-winning team of filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, will be released in India on November 8.

The drama film will mark the trio's first major collaboration since 1994's Oscar-winning movie Forrest Gump, an adaptation of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

PVRINOX Pictures on Friday announced the India release date of "Here", which is based on the 2014 graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire.