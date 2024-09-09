'Cinema Paradiso' director Giuseppe Tornatore to visit India

"I am so happy to be coming to India for the first time. I was delighted to hear that my film Cinema Paradiso is known and loved in India and I am honoured that my films will be presented alongside the films of great Italian masters like Vittorio de Sica, Luchino Visconti, Federico Fellini and Sergei Leone." Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Filmmaker and Director, Film Heritage Foundation said they are delighted that the legend of Italian cinema has agreed to come to Mumbai "in support of the foundation and the cause of film preservation".