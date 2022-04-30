Comedy, flashback and Kartik Aaryan's work ethic: Anees Bazmee spells out tidbits from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' set

Director Anees Bazmee says that his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has 'glimpses' of the first part even though it features a fresh story. He reveals that Kartik Aaryan, who plays a quirky character in the flick, is a hardworking individual with an impressive work ethic. The filmmaker, who previously worked on cult films such as No Entry and Welcome, adds that he enjoys the comedy genre as it brings happiness into one's life.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

How did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 happen?

I came across this idea nearly five years ago while working on Mubarakan. I sat with the writers and kept developing it. Later, we realised that there is ample horror and comedy here to use the Bhool Bhulaiyaa name.

How was the experience of collaborating with Kartik Aaryan?

He is a hardworking individual who is dedicated to the work he does. He has done a fabulous job in this film. And, I can clearly say that Kartik hasn't done such a role before.

This marks your first collaboration with Tabu.

I always wanted to work with Tabu but Ittefaq se it did not happen all these years. I called her for this part and she agreed almost instantly. After working with her, I have understood what truly makes her a fabulous actor.

Is it easier to direct established stars when compared to younger actors?

Both are not difficult. Established stars know the finer details of the process quite well. There is no need to explain anything to them. Similarly, youngsters have worked hard to get where they are.

The film was shot during the pandemic.

It was very difficult. We planned it as something that would be wrapped up in three to four months but then we had to return (from Lucknow) as the pandemic happened. We eventually resumed shooting but then Covid rules had to be followed. It was challenging.



What is it about the comedy genre that appeals to you?



I enjoy writing comedy as I am an easy going person in real life. Comedy is much needed as it brings joy to people's lives. When I shoot, people say it is almost like a picnic as I try to keep a light environment. That said, not everyone can write comedy.

Lastly, do you feel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be compared to the first part?



This is a fresh story but one will get glimpses of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The first part was loved by one and all. Hope we too get our share of love.