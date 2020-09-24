'Crackdown' series review: Saqib Saleem-starrer is a colossal disappointment

Cast: Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Waluscha De Sousa

Director: Apoorva Lakhia

Rating: 1.5/5

The much-hyped Crackdown, which was released on Voot Select on September 23, is a mediocre and disappointing attempt at storytelling that fails to make an impact. The series revolves around what happens when a young woman is forced to take up a dangerous mission to save the country.

The basic premise is decent and has enough 'masala' to keep a section of the audience engaged. The plot, however, is unable to reach its potential due to the amateurish execution.

Crackdown opens on a mildly engaging note before flattering to deceive. The narrative lacks a sense of urgency, which makes it difficult for fans to relate to or even care about the reel action. Most of the characters have not been fleshed out properly and come across as mere caricatures. Most of the twists, barring the one seen towards the end of the fourth episode, fall flat.

The romantic track between two key characters feels forced and half-baked. Similarly, the uncomfortable equation between the protagonist and his superior does not make much of an impact as it lacks depth.

The predictable revelation towards the end does not help the cause either.

Coming to the performance, Saqib Saleem is the heart and soul of Crackdown and tries his level best to salvage the show. He hits it out of the park with his physical intensity in the action scenes, proving that he has a bright future. Crackdown would have been a gamechanger for him had the writers done justice to his talent.

Shriya Pilgaonkar is sincere and makes a decent impact especially in the fight sequences. Waluscha De Sousa of Fan fame is under-utilised as she does not really get much scope to make her presence felt. Iqbal Khan is burdened with a one-dimensional character.

Rajesh Tailang is terribly miscast in a role that does not do justice to his abilities.

The rest of the cast serves its purpose.

The action sequences have been filmed rather well and are likely to appeal to those who are fond of hand-to-hand combat. The production values are good and give Crackdown a rich look and feel. The editing, however, is not upto the mark as several scenes drag. The background music too is a bit generic, failing to add a new dimension to the series. The other technical departments have been handled with a fair degree of competence.