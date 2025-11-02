<p>New Delhi: In a fun birthday message for Shah Rukh Khan, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', and is ageing in reverse.</p><p>Tharoor described Khan as the "ultimate King of Bollywood" and said in a lighter vein that the claim that the actor is turning 60 "cannot be factually confirmed".</p><p>"Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk! I have to admit, I'm finding this '60' number deeply suspicious," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.</p><p>"A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this '60' claim &amp; concluded: 'In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence - specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger - the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed'," Tharoor said.</p><p>"I suspect the official story is a cover-up &amp; that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse," the former Union minister said.</p><p>"Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away," he said in his post on X.</p><p>Tharoor predicted by the time he hits his "70th" birthday, Khan will be auditioning for teenage roles.</p><p>"Mercifully, I don't expect to be around when he turns into a child star," Tharoor said.</p><p>"Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, &amp; confusing us all for many years to come," Tharoor further said.</p><p>In the Hollywood movie 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', Brad Pitt's character starts out as an old man but ages in reverse and gets younger.</p>.Shah Rukh Khan birthday special: Five times SRK lent his voice to movie tracks.<p>Last week, Tharoor lavished praise on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's 'The Ba****ds of Bollywood' web series.</p><p>Sharing the poster of the show on his X account, the politician went on to review Aryan's debut series and said he was at a loss of words after watching it.</p><p>"I've been battling a cold &amp; cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it's one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!" Tharoor's note read.</p><p>Calling the show a masterpiece, Tharoor had gone on to praise the debutante's technical expertise.</p><p>"A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act &amp; behind the scenes. The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan you've delivered a masterpiece: TheBa***dsOfBollywood is brilliant!" he wrote.</p><p>In another post, he had also given a shout out to Shah Rukh Khan.</p>