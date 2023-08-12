Curtains up on Nirdigantha

The actors for the inaugural workshop were chosen from different backgrounds. Each of them are graduates of different theatre schools such as Ninasam and Rangayana. One is a Yakshagana artiste and brings her own method of dance expression to theatre. Another is a JCB owner who had to carry his meals separately to work as he was a dalit. The anguish and passion these actors bring is reflected in the roles they take up. At the universities where ‘Kaavya Ranga’ is being performed, students are raising important questions about the education system, society, and war.