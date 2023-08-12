Curtains up on Nirdigantha

Nirdigantha, described as ‘a sanctuary for theatre artists’, opened near Mysuru on July 29. It is a unique incubation centre for theatre, the only one of its kind in India.
Established by renowned actor Prakash Raj, the centre opened with Gaayagalu (meaning ‘Wounds’), a Kannada production with 14 artistes. Nirdigantha trained them for 45 days.
The 5 acre Nirdigantha campus, a 104 km drive from Bengaluru, is set amidst sylvan surroundings. It is built on the Lokapani river bank with a stage and practice are and rooms for the artists and faculty. The space is designed and funded by Prakash Raj. Construction began in 2022 and was completed this year.
When a child is born, an incubator is used to strengthen it and empower it to breathe on its own, and that is what Nirdigantha wants to do for theatre. After acting in blockbuster films, when Prakash wanted to return to theatre, he did not want to be an actor or director. His way of giving back was to create a space for a new generation to learn, and also unlearn.
“Many artistes trained at drama institutions such as Rangayana and Ninasam end up being consumed by the film and television industries. They are unable to sustain their passion for theatre when there are so few opportunities to pursue it,” he says.
Several countries have set up incubation theatres to encourage experimental and original work. In 2005, the American-Israel Culture Centre started the project The Incubator Theatre to help artists and actors in Jerusalem grow and have a space to create. Nirdigantha is attempting something on those lines in India, says Prakash.
The actors for the inaugural workshop were chosen from different backgrounds. Each of them are graduates of different theatre schools such as Ninasam and Rangayana. One is a Yakshagana artiste and brings her own method of dance expression to theatre. Another is a JCB owner who had to carry his meals separately to work as he was a dalit. The anguish and passion these actors bring is reflected in the roles they take up. At the universities where ‘Kaavya Ranga’ is being performed, students are raising important questions about the education system, society, and war.
‘Nirdigantha’ means going beyond the horizon. Prakash says the group’s objective is not just to stage plays but also to bring about change in theatre and the next generation in our country.
On to colleges and varsities
A 14-member group trained at Nirdigantha is taking ‘Gaayagalu’, and a second play, ‘Kaavya Ranga’, to universities and colleges across the country over the next 60 days.
Weaving together Kuvempu’s ‘Smashana Kurukshetra’, Saadat Hasan Manto’s ‘Shareefan’, Krishnamurthy Hanuru’s ‘Ajnatanobbana Atmacharitre’ and Luigi Pirandello’s ‘War’, ‘Gaayagalu’ talks about contemporary incidents from across the country, the most recent one being the violence in Manipur.
Prakash says, “Art always reacts and documents time. In good times there are festivals and celebrations and in times of struggle, more art is created. Some of the greatest pieces have come alive in the most dire situations. I think it is important as an artist to speak out against injustice because art is not meant simply to be enjoyed.”
Through striking visuals and formations, ‘Gaayagalu’ draws on the works of 26 poets across the world, adapted to the Indian context.
Shripadh Bhat, director of the plays, says, “Many theatre spaces provide a stage to perform and practise, but Nirdigantha creates an environment to grow as artists and fosters discuss sensitive topics. The actors have had access to thought-provoking cinema, libraries and multiple workshops.”
Over 45 days, many prominent professionals visited Nirdigantha to work with the group. Wildlife photographers Krupakar and Senani discussed ecology, and Kannada author O L Nagabhushan Swamy introduced the trainees to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. Harsha Kava spoke about installation art.
Snapshot
How it works: Artistes are given training and resources to discover and explore different forms of art. Discussions around current events and issues are fostered for 45 days at a go. They produce a play at the end of the training
