National award-winning filmmaker T S Nagabharana, who brought the celebrated poet Allama Prabhu to the big screen is back with another epic, ‘Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’.

Daali Dhananjaya who played Allama Prabhu in the filmmaker’s Allama will play the role of Kempegowda, known as the founder of Bengaluru, in this historical biographical film.

Produced by M N Shivarudrappa and Shubham Gundala, Vasuki Vaibhav will compose the music for the film.