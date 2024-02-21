Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Who won what?

Best Film: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.
Best Film (Critics): 12th Fail featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.
Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan bagged the award for his fine performance in Jawan.
Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal won the award for his impeccable performance in Sam Bahadur.
Best Actress: Rani Mukerji for her impressive performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
Best Actress (Critics): Kareena Kapoor Khan bagged the award for Jaane Jaan.
Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, one of the most talked about movies in 2023.
Best Director (Critics): Filmmaker Atlee bagged the award for his Bollywood debut Jawan.
Best Music Director: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander won for Jawan.
Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain and Sachin Jigar for 'Tere Vaste' from the Bollywood film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for the song 'Besharam Rang' from the movie Pathaan.
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol for his portrayal Abrar in Animal.
Best Actor in a Comic Role: Ayushmann Khurranna for his work in Dream Girl 2.
Best Actress in a Comic Role: Sanya Malhotra bagged the award for her role as a police officer Mahima Basor in Kathal.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Anil Kapoor for his work in Animal.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Dimple Kapadia in Pathaan.
Most Promising Actor: Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Most Promising Actress: Adah Sharma for her performance in The Kerala Story.
Most Versatile Actress: Nayanthara won for her performance in Jawan.
Best International Feature Film: Oppenheimer.
Best Web Series: Farzi.
Best Actor in a Web Series: Shahid Kapoor bagged the award for Farzi.
Best Actress in a Web Series: Sushmita Sen won for her fierce performance in Aarya Season 3.
