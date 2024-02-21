JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Who won what?

Here we list the complete list of winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2024 held in Mumbai on February 20.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 09:39 IST

Follow Us

Best Film: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Best Film: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk

ADVERTISEMENT
Best Film (Critics): 12th Fail featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

Best Film (Critics): 12th Fail featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

Credit: Instagram/@vidhuvinodchoprafilms

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan bagged the award for his fine performance in Jawan.

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan bagged the award for his fine performance in Jawan.

Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk

Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal won the award for his impeccable performance in Sam Bahadur.

Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal won the award for his impeccable performance in Sam Bahadur.

Credit: Instagram/@ vickykaushal09

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji for her impressive performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji for her impressive performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Best Actress (Critics): Kareena Kapoor Khan bagged the award for Jaane Jaan.

Best Actress (Critics): Kareena Kapoor Khan bagged the award for Jaane Jaan.

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, one of the most talked about movies in 2023.

Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, one of the most talked about movies in 2023.

Credit: Instagram/@sandeepreddy.vanga

Best Director (Critics): Filmmaker Atlee bagged the award for his Bollywood debut Jawan.

Best Director (Critics): Filmmaker Atlee bagged the award for his Bollywood debut Jawan.

Credit: Instagram/@atlee47

Best Music Director: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander won for Jawan.

Best Music Director: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander won for Jawan.

Credit: Instagram/@anirudhofficial

Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain and Sachin Jigar for 'Tere Vaste' from the Bollywood film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain and Sachin Jigar for 'Tere Vaste' from the Bollywood film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Credit: Instagram/@maddockfilms

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for the song 'Besharam Rang' from the movie Pathaan.

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for the song 'Besharam Rang' from the movie Pathaan.

Credit: Instagram/@shilparao

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol for his portrayal Abrar in Animal.

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol for his portrayal Abrar in Animal.

Credit: Instagram/@iambobbydeol

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Ayushmann Khurranna for his work in Dream Girl 2.

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Ayushmann Khurranna for his work in Dream Girl 2.

Credit: Instagram/@ayushmannk

Best Actress in a Comic Role: Sanya Malhotra bagged the award for her role as a police officer Mahima Basor in Kathal.

Best Actress in a Comic Role: Sanya Malhotra bagged the award for her role as a police officer Mahima Basor in Kathal.

Credit: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Anil Kapoor for his work in Animal.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Anil Kapoor for his work in Animal.

Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Dimple Kapadia in Pathaan.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Dimple Kapadia in Pathaan.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Most Promising Actor: Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Most Promising Actor: Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Credit: Instagram/@vikrantmassey

Most Promising Actress: Adah Sharma for her performance in The Kerala Story.

Most Promising Actress: Adah Sharma for her performance in The Kerala Story.

Credit: Instagram/@adah_ki_adah

Most Versatile Actress: Nayanthara won for her performance in Jawan.

Most Versatile Actress: Nayanthara won for her performance in Jawan.

Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara

Best International Feature Film: Oppenheimer.

Best International Feature Film: Oppenheimer.

Credit: Instagram/@oppenheimermovie

Best Web Series: Farzi.

Best Web Series: Farzi.

Credit: Instagram/@rajanddk

Best Actor in a Web Series: Shahid Kapoor bagged the award for Farzi.

Best Actor in a Web Series: Shahid Kapoor bagged the award for Farzi.

Credit: Instagram/

Best Actress in a Web Series: Sushmita Sen won for her fierce performance in Aarya Season 3.

Best Actress in a Web Series: Sushmita Sen won for her fierce performance in Aarya Season 3.

Credit: Instagram/@sushmitasen47

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 February 2024, 09:39 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentawards

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT