Darshan shines in a socially relevant entertainer

As a debutant director in 'Chowka' (2014), Tharun Sudheer dealt with a plot where four men wronged by the system seek revenge, though not with complete success. While 'Kaatera' is a continuation of this legality-morality tussle, it rests on the shoulders of a larger-than-life hero who wields his machismo to champion social justice.



Set in 1989, the film begins with the discovery of 107 skeletons that make forensic experts scratch their heads. The story then moves to Bheemanahalli, a village desperate to get its hero Kateera (Darshan) back from prison. The audience gets a glimpse into the protagonist's past — a kind-hearted Herculean blacksmith — and his romance with Prabha (Aradhana), a Brahmin girl. It is set between 1973-74 against the backdrop of the land reform acts espoused by Indira Gandhi and implemented by Devaraj Urs in Karnataka. The plot revolves around the conflict between the desperate landlords and the tillers who are eager to win back their land. Skip to the present and the plot intensifies as the skeletons point at a massacre.



The classic morality over legality template is reminiscent of the novels of 19th-century French romantics like Victor Hugo and Alexandre Dumas. It perfectly fits the bill given India's cultural ethos and has been used in several films before. The film's narrative is typical of several good versus bad template films where the hero's personality towers over the opposition, forcing the antagonists to resort to nasty tricks. The plot stands out for a bold exposé of casteism and its unwavering stand against Brahmanical notions of superiority.



Several sequences are tailor-made to suit Darshan's aggressive image, with the prolonged fights giving ample scope to display his heroism. However, the director oversteps his limit, engaging in excessive, unrealistic violence. In the ensuing mad rush, Tharun leaves behind a few gaping holes and depends too much on stardom.



Darshan fits the bill as a humble yet relentless hero. As expected, he shines in the action scenes. While the two-minute epic monologue — popularised by Rajkumar in 'Bhakta Prahalada' — is not Darshan's cup of tea, the experiment is praiseworthy and nostalgic. Aradhana is impressive as an educated and progressive girl while Achyuth and Avinash use their experience to good effect.



Despite its penchant for violence and over-reliance on its protagonist, 'Kateera' stands out for its tirade against casteism and unflinching belief in social justice.