David Dhawan’s 'Biwi No. 1' to be re-released in theatres on November 29

<p>Celebrating a legacy of boundless laughs and entertainment, David Dhawan’s biggest entertainer, <em>Biwi No. 1,</em> is making its grand comeback to the big screen on November 29. The 1999 blockbuster is hailed as the pinnacle of Dhawan’s comedy-driven storytelling and has found its place as one of Bollywood’s most iconic films—for good reason.</p><p><em>Biwi No. 1</em> broke boundaries with its fresh and bold take on relationships, presenting a story that resonated with audiences across generations. Exploring themes of love, loyalty, fidelity, and family, it struck a perfect balance between tradition and modernity, a feat rarely achieved in comedy movies of that era.</p>.<p>With songs like <em>Chunari Chunari </em>and <em>Ishq Sona Hai, </em>the soundtrack of <em>Biwi No. 1</em> dominating pop culture, bringing energy to dance floors and hearts alike. Composed by Anu Malik, the music continues to enjoy unparalleled popularity.</p><p>Now, more than two decades later, this evergreen entertainer is ready to recreate its magic on the big screen. Makers believe it is a film that will capture hearts even today, serving a dose of nostalgia.</p><p>Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment’s <em>Biwi No. 1</em> is being re-released on November 29 in cinemas by PVR Inox Pictures, and the music is available on Tips Music.</p>