Despite feeling uneasy, KK completed his last show

KK died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after performing in his last show at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 01 2022, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 13:32 ist
Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK' during his performance, at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Call it professionalism or dedication to commitment. Despite feeling uneasy, playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, did complete his scheduled time of performance on late Tuesday evening as per the contract he entered into with Kolkata-based Gurudas College.

KK died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after performing in his last show at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata. After completing the show as per the schedule, he returned to his hotel in central Kolkata and felt uneasy again. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared "brought dead."

Also Read — KK's demise: Kolkata Police register case of unnatural death

However, as per eyewitnesses and the organisers of the show, the deceased singer was showing symptoms of uneasiness during her performance. "He was constantly requesting to switch off the spotlights and at intervals he was going backstage to take rest. However, not even once he expressed his desire to quit the show in between," said one of the organisers.

KK's manager, Ritesh Bhat, said that after completing the show, as he got into his car he complained of mild uneasiness. "KK said that he was having cramp feeling in his limbs and also asked me to switch off the car AC," Bhat told media persons.

Also Read — 'Hum rahe ya na rahe kal': KK sings his iconic song in last performance

Meanwhile, police sources said that his body has been sent for post-mortem examination for two reasons. The first is that since he was "brought dead" to the hospital, as per rules, the body needs to undergo a post-mortem for ascertaining the reason of death. The second reason is -- some evident cut marks on his face and hand.

"Prima facie it seems that the reason for death is cardiac arrest. But the final cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem is completed and a report is available," said a police official who did not wish to be named.

It is learned that KK's body has been retained at the state-run SSKM Medical College &amp; Hospital in central Kolkata and the post-mortem will be done later in the day.

KK came to Kolkata on Monday and on the same day he performed at the same Nazrul Manch for another Kolkata-based college.

KK
Entertainment News
Kolkata
West Bengal

