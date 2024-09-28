'Devara: Part 1' collects Rs 172 crore worldwide on day 1

New Delhi: Koratala Siva's directorial "Devara: Part 1" has grossed over Rs 172 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release, the makers announced on Saturday.

Fronted by Jr NTR, the pan-India film released on Friday in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

"Devara: Part 1" also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, both marking their Telugu cinema debut.