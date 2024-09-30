'Devara: Part 1' crosses Rs 300 crore-mark in first weekend

<p>New Delhi: Telugu film "<em>Devara: Part 1</em>", helmed by Koratala Siva, earned Rs 304 crore at the worldwide box office in opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.</p>.<p>Headlined by Jr NTR and also starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film released on September 27.</p>.<p>According to the makers, the total box office collection (gross) of "<em>Devara: Part 1</em>" stands at Rs 304 crore worldwide.</p>.Vivek Oberoi wants to work with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Chiranjeevi.<p>The post on the official handle of the film on X read, "A hurricane named '#Devara'… has wiped out every nook and corner with his 'X' style of destruction #BlockbusterDevara." </p><p>Two-part epic "<em>Devara</em>" is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The first part was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada last week.</p>.<p>The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. </p>