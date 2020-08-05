DH Radio | The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her latest OTT release and the pandemic

In this episode, actor Rasika Dugal speaks to DH about her latest OTT release 'Lootcase', other projects and the pandemic.

Excerpts:

Anila Kurian: How it's been, how's everything going, lockdown and the promotions that you have been doing?

Rasika: Going on. These are changes times for everybody and very worrying times on what's going to happen next and what is happening around us. But, yeah. Am trying to make most of it and to be as cheery in gloomy times as possible.

Anila: Since we are talking about 'Lootcase', it's not your first OTT release as well but what is different this time around?

Rasika: It's really about what I feel about the project versus where it is coming out. For me, every release is different because there are so many different associations that you have as a project. With 'Lootcase' am happy that it is releasing at a time like this because I feel like we could all do with a sense of humour in a strange time like this. If it helps in bringing cheer into people's life then I would feel very happy about that. In fact, I even wrote and acted in a short film during lockdown with my husband and the intention with that is also to make something light-hearted while acknowledging the times that we live and the acknowledging the absurdity of such a time but also I wanted to make content which is light-hearted because I feel that it was important to sort of have humour about certain things at a time like this...

