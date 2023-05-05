A shoddy Hindi remake of a Kannada hit

A shoddy Hindi remake of a Kannada hit

Tini Sara Anien
Tini Sara Anien,
  • May 05 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 23:00 ist
Alaya F as Radhika Bakshi in U-Turn.

U-Turn (Hindi/Zee5)

Cast: Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati, Rajesh Sharma

Director: Arif Khan

Rating: 2/5

Pawan Kumar’s ‘U-Turn’ created a wave in the Kannada film industry. It received critical acclaim and was remade in different languages including Sinhalese. However, director Arif Khan’s attempt in Hindi is far from flattering.

The basic story remains the same, while the script is bombarded with details. In this Zee5 original, much like the Kannada film, Radhika, a journalism intern, is investigating bike riders violating traffic on the NTPC flyover. Things go berserk when she is suspected for the murder of one of the motorists.

Random hints of a paranormal presence is dropped at intervals in the film. There are random twists and turns where the film feels like a hub of several stories happening parallelly: Radhika’s social media posts from earlier are shown, so as to hint to a possible involvement in the murders; her mother serves food on an empty table while talking to someone (who cannot be seen), and Radhika imagines her dead brother calling her name. Effects like flickering lights, ghostly images appearing, a child’s giggles, and whispering voices have been added yet don’t make sense.

The Hindi version has intentionally upped the horror element in hopes of keeping the audience guessing. And just when one is almost convinced, the story changes, yet again. ‘U-Turn’ has a unique ending but not an impressive one.

Alaya F manages to be convincing as a crime hater and new-age journalist.
Priyanshu Painyuli as Arjun Sinha, a cop, and Aashim Gulati as Aditya, a senior journalist are convincing. As for the director, it does look like he has good ideas but probably needed more execute them successfully.

If you are expecting a thriller, you should know that ‘U-Turn’ is a mishmash of several things. Watch if you have nothing else to do this weekend. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

U-Turn
Remake
Hindi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

 