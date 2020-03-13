'Angrezi Medium' review: This Irrfan Khan starrer makes decent impact

Director: Homi Adjania

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia

Rating: 3/5

The eagerly-awaited Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which hit screens today (March 13), is a reasonably engaging film that delivers the goods despite its inherent flaws. The Homi Adjania-helmed flick revolves around the unexpected events that take place when a loving father tries to fulfill his daughter's dream of studying in London. The basic story line is rather simple and the screenplay does justice to the interesting plot.

The writers capture the essence of life in a small town quite well, which sets the stage for what is to follow. The court sequence is worth its weight in gold and clicks with the aam junta due to its wacky yet relatable presentation. Similarly, the 'corrupt judge' track too tickles the funny bone.

The same, however, cannot be set said about the cliched and regressive airport scenes as they spoil an otherwise enjoyable experience. The Pakistan reference feels a bit out of place.

Luckily for all concrerned, things get back on track after the interval with the emotional sequences involving Irrfan and Radhika Madan hitting the right notes. The climax features a neatly-executed twist, which adds depth to the narrative.

Coming to performances, Irrfan is the heart and soul of Angrezi Medium. The powerhiouse is in top form and floors one and all with his flawless comic timing and effortless dialogue delivery. Radhika is sincere and complements her reel dad quite well. Kareena Kapoor Khan makes an impact despite getting limited scope.

Talented performers Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi are burdened with characters that are mere caricatures and make no impact.

The supporting cast serves its purpose reasonably well.

The music and the background are not as good as expected and robs Angrezi Medium of its sheen. Similarly, the editing is lacklustre as the scenes involving Babloo and Tony feel forced. The other technical aspects are adequate.