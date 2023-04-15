Manipulation drama gets plodding and dull

Gaslight (Hindi/Disney+ Hotstar)

Director: Pawan Kripalani

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh

Rating: 1/5

‘Gaslight’ suffers from the same syndrome as Bollywood films ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and ‘Gehraiyaan’. The twists make you want to roll your eyes and shout ‘Really?’. But that is the least of my problems with this mystery-thriller. The story is ploddingly dull, and the culprit is as clear as day. It’s hard to believe it’s co-written by Pavan Kirpalani, who has delivered thrillers like ‘Ragini MMS’, and ‘Phobia’.

After 15 years of estrangement, Meesha (Sara) makes a trip to her ancestral palace in Gujarat. This, after she receives a letter from her father Rana Jai Singh asking her to return. She is received by her stepmum Rukmani (Chitrangada) but her father is nowhere to be seen. Rukmani, who’s all alone in the palace, and Kapil (Vikrant), Rana’s trusted young aide, tell her he is away at work. Meesha’s claims that she saw her father walking in the corridors, playing piano, and, worse, dead in a car, are dismissed subsequently. Is she mentally unsound or is it a case of gaslighting?

Performances are nothing to write home about. Sara is in need of a breakout film. But she misses the bus again. She tries to be subtle but it comes across as underacting. Vikrant does the bare minimum. Chitrangada’s Rukmani has layers but her expressions are stiff. However, Rahul Dev shines as a police officer in the little screen time he gets.

If you manage to sit through this whodunit, chances are you would remember only two things. One is the scene in which Meesha’s cousin is stabbed to death. The juxtaposition of red blood, white sand, and black shadow in one frame is more frightening than the whole film put together. Two, the grey-black, dim colour scheme of ‘Gaslight’ makes you want to switch on all the lights in the house and increase the screen’s brightness to its maximum.