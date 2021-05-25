'Tiger Tales' mini docuseries review: Glorious trip down memory lane

Tiger Woods needs no introduction. Since turning professional at 20 way back in 1996, innumerable articles and TV shows have chronicled the life of perhaps the greatest golfer ever. Every facet of his golfing journey has been explored and documented.

Joining that vault is ‘Tiger Tales’, to be premiered on Eurosport India on May 29 at 10 am. The show, unlike the current trend, is not a TV series but a breezy 45-minute capsule that finely captures three sides of Woods – his rarely seen friendly demeanour, his deep connection with father Earl Woods and his fiery competitive nature.

Although the world addresses him as Tiger, it actually is his nickname (His real name is Eldrick Tont Woods). Woods not only loves his nickname but enjoys naming others as well.

'Tiger Tales' is filled with wonderful anecdotes on Woods narrated by fellow golfers, many who took up the sport after being inspired by him. They reveal how the new Woods loves to have fun on the course by indulging in friendly banters.

Many of his contemporaries recite their tales of admiration of the 15-time Major winner and how their meetings with him changed their lives for good.

The brilliant footages of Woods sinking those monstrous putts on the final day followed by his signature fist pumps that had the jam-packed galleries in raptures is sure take fans down the memory lane.

A mere 45 minutes is not enough to squeeze a documentary on Woods. But the producers have done a commendable job on picking out the pieces that would please the viewers. 'Tiger Tales' is a time well spent on the fairways!