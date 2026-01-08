<p>Bengaluru: The suspect, who had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/six-year-old-girl-abducted-murdered-body-found-in-dry-canal-in-bengaluru-3854005">abducted and murdered a six-year-old girl</a> in Whitefield area was arrested by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>police officers in Odisha, officials said on Thursday. </p><p>Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), confirmed the development to <em>DH</em>. </p><p>"The officers are bringing him back after securing a transit remand from a local court. Further investigation is underway," the DCP said.</p><p>The suspect has been identified as Yusuf Meer, in his mid 30s and a migrant labourer from West Bengal. He was a neighbour of the juvenile and her family, who are also migrant labourers from West Bengal.</p>.Toddler rescued in Bengaluru after alert on suspected ‘treasure sacrifice’ ritual.<p>"The suspect was on the train with his wife and children. He was detained before he could flee further," an investigator said. </p><p>The body of the girl, who was missing since Monday afternoon, was found on Tuesday night in a dry canal in the vicinity.</p><p>Both the victim's family and the suspect were engaged in daily wage and rag-picking work in the Nallurhalli area.</p><p>"<em>Prima facie</em>, it is suspected that the juvenile was strangled to death since the body was found with plastic ropes around the neck. No evident signs of sexual assault were discovered," a senior had said. </p><p>The suspect has been booked for kidnapping and murder, the officer added.</p>