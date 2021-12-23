Dhanush's Bollywood comeback to Akshay Kumar as 'magician': 4 reasons to watch 'Atrangi Re'

Director Anand L Rai's latest movie Atrangi Re is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on December 24 much to the delight of fans. The romantic drama, starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, has garnered attention with its songs and effective trailer. The romantic comedy-drama revolves around what happens when a Tamil man crosses paths with a young woman from Bihar. It, like the director's previous films, caters to those familiar with the Hindi heartland. Here are four reasons to watch the movie.

Will Dhanush go big in Bollywood?

Dhanush, one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated names, made his Bollywood debut with Rai's 2013 release Raanjhanaa. The movie emerged as a major commercial success and set the stage for him to break the language barrier. He, however, could not keep the momentum going as Shamitabh didn't do exceptionally well at the box office. With Atrangi Re, he is set to try his luck in Hindi cinema again.

Judging by the trailer, he is the right choice for the film as his character is a Tamil. His chemistry with Sara Ali Khan too appears to be intriguing as this is a fresh pairing.

Will Rai bounce back from Zero debacle?

Rai, who made his Bollywood debut with Strangers, rose to fame with the 2011 release Tanu Weds Manu. The film was set in Kanpur and hit the right notes as everything about it -- right from the dialogues to the cultural references -- were as 'desi' as can be. He scored hits with Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu Returns . The filmmaker, however, suffered a setback when Zero, the biggest film of his career, bombed at the box office. He might be able to redeem himself if Atrangi Re emerges as a 'digital blockbuster'.

ARR at his best

Oscar-winner A R Rahman is inarguably one of Indian cinema's biggest music composers. He impressed fans with his work in Mimi earlier this year. The Param Sundari song in particular became quite popular among fans. He has scored a winner with Atrangi as tracks such as Garda and Chak Chak have become popular. among music lovers. Rai's flicks normally feature well-shot song sequences. The lively Jugni from Tanu Weds Manu is a case in point. It will be interesting to see wether Atrangi Re keeps the trend going.

Akshay to work his 'magic'

Akshay Kumar added a new dimension to the 'OTT vs theatres' debate when his 2020 release Laxmii opened to an overwhelming response on a streaming platform despite mixed reviews. He subsequently tried to help cinemas regain their mojo with Bellbottom and Sooryavanshi.

While the spy-thriller failed to find commercial success, the cop drama set the box office on fire. With Atrangi Re, he is to return to the OTT space. The 'Khiladi' plays the role of a magician in the film and his look has already garnered attention. The fact that he paired opposite Sara, who is nearly 30 years younger than him, has piqued the curiosity of fans. It remains to be seen whether the pair looks good on screen.