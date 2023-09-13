Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dharmendra shares video of 'enjoying holiday in USA' amid reports of ill health

The 87-year-old actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's superhit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, shared a video on his X account Tuesday night amid rumours about his health.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 09:34 IST

Follow Us

Days after reports flooded social media that he was in the US for medical treatment, veteran star Dharmendra informed fans he was on a holiday and would return soon.

The 87-year-old actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's superhit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, shared a video on his X account Tuesday night amid rumours about his health.

"Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (sic)." Dharmendra captioned the short clip in which he is seen playing with a dog.

On Monday, several publications reported that Dharmendra's son, actor-MP Sunny Deol had taken the veteran actor to the US for medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 September 2023, 09:34 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentbollywoodTrendingDharmendra

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT