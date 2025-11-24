Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dharmendra’s nostalgic address at Filmfare awards

In fact, for Dharmendra the iconic ‘Black Lady’ trophy has eluded him and he had to wait for close to 37 years to get a Filmfare award.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 09:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 09:30 IST
DharmendraFilmfare awards

Follow us on :

Follow Us