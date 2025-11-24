<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dharmendra-dies-at-89-reports-family-celebs-at-crematorium-in-mumbai-3808327">Dharmendra</a>, the Hindi film industry's ‘Greek God’, a sobriquet that he got for his looks and build, always spoke from the heart. </p><p>One such occasion was in 1997, when he was conferred th<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/is-bollywood-losing-faith-award-2387598">e Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award</a>. </p><p>Dharmendra received his Lifetime Achievement Award from none other than Dilip Kumar, who was his icon, and Shah Rukh Khan, then emerging as a star. </p><p>In fact, for Dharmendra the iconic ‘Black Lady’ trophy has eluded him and he had to wait for close to 37 years to get a Filmfare award.</p><p>The acceptance speech is still viral and bits and often pop up in social media platforms. </p>.<p>Incidentally, in 1958, Dharmendra won a talent contest organized by Filmfare magazine, which was his major break into the film industry in Mumbai, then known as Bombay.</p><p>In a career spanning 55 years, Dharmendra has worked in over 300 films.</p>.On the day he died, Dharmendra’s first look in his last film released .<p>“I wanted to become an actor like every other youngster. However, I did not reveal it to my family, because when someone expresses their interest in becoming an actor, they are laughed at. I told my mother and closest friends about my dream. I asked my mom to collect some money and send me to Bombay but she was skeptical as I was the eldest son. She told me the job won't be an easy one,” he had said. </p><p>“Then I came across an advertisement in one of the Filmfare magazines. Filmfare called me and selected me to become an actor. Then I became Dharmendra. It is because of Filmfare. I would purchase a matching suit and tie every year every year for the awards but never received one. I had many hits in the '60s but I stopped buying suits. I thought I would receive an award in a T-shirt. I am receiving this trophy after 37 years. I am seeing 15 years' worth of trophies in this one,” he said emotionally.</p>