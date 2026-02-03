Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dhurandhar: The Revenge | Blood-soaked Ranveer Singh signals a darker new era

Last month, the sequel's first glimpse passed through the CBFC with an 'Adults Only' rating, confirming that the makers aren't holding back on the intensity.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 05:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 05:06 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghTrendingAditya DharReliance EntertainmentFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us