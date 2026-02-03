<p>If you thought the Dhurandhar fever was over after its massive run in theaters, think again. Fresh off a blockbuster theatrical season,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dhurandhar-ott-release-desi-fans-disappointed-as-ranveer-singh-movie-skips-kannada-audio-3882225"> </a><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dhurandhar-ott-release-desi-fans-disappointed-as-ranveer-singh-movie-skips-kannada-audio-3882225">Dhurandhar</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dhurandhar-ott-release-desi-fans-disappointed-as-ranveer-singh-movie-skips-kannada-audio-3882225"> launched on Netflix </a>last week and is generating massive waves on the OTT scene, dominating the streaming platform's charts.</p><p>Just when all were busy re-watching <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a>’s impressive performance on OTT, the makers decided to drop a total bombshell—a brand-new poster for the sequel, further elevating the hype.</p>.<p>With the drop of a raw and gritty first look at <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, the makers have officially kicked off a bold new chapter for the franchise. </p><p>The wait is over—the next era of the saga has arrived. The makers shared the gritty visual with a caption that has everyone talking: '<em>Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai</em>.' Additionally, it is confirmed that the movie teaser will be released at 12:12 pm on Tuesday, February 3.</p>.Beyond politics: The art of Dhurandhar.<p>The first poster for the highly anticipated sequel, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, features a blood-splattered Ranveer Singh whose piercing, intense gaze has already sent social media into a total tailspin.</p><p>While the first Dhurandhar missed out on a Kannada release, the makers have made sure to get it right this time. By including Kannada in the sequel and even releasing a dedicated poster, sending a wave of excitement through a massive new audience.</p><p><strong>About Dhurandhar 2</strong></p><p>Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for the return of Dhurandhar on March 19. Last month, the sequel's first glimpse passed through the CBFC with an 'Adults Only' rating, confirming that the makers aren't holding back on the intensity. At a tight 1 minute and 48 seconds, the teaser will take the audience to a high-octane next chapter of this dark action thriller.</p>